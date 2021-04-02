imbrex (REX) Price Up 12.9% This Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $187,839.06 and $8,864.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,264% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00663072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

