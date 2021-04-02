iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Up 58.3% in March

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMBI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.70. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

