Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.52

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.52 and traded as high as $20.82. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 64,883 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

