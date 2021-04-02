Incent Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,002.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded 173.5% higher against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $71,002.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00065769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00282121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.19 or 0.00738340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010002 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

