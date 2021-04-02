Independent Oil and Gas (LON:IOG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.09

Independent Oil and Gas plc (LON:IOG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.09 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 18.25 ($0.24). Independent Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,296,467 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

