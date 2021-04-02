INDINODE Achieves Market Cap of $68,958.34 (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. INDINODE has a total market capitalization of $68,958.34 and approximately $15.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INDINODE has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One INDINODE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00065969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00290528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00091408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.00745117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010031 BTC.

INDINODE Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,161,276,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,935,164 tokens. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me . INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode and its Facebook page is accessible here

INDINODE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INDINODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INDINODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

