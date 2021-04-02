Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $127.52

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.52 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 127.20 ($1.66). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), with a volume of 800,244 shares trading hands.

INDV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.56. The company has a market cap of £961.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.