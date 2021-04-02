Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Down 0.7%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s share price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.