Inex Project Hits Market Capitalization of $231,840.89 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Inex Project has a total market capitalization of $231,840.89 and $701.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inex Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00074141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00282109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.14 or 0.00825955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00090589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010173 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

