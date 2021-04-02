Infinitus Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (INF)

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded 89.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Infinitus Token has traded 138.3% higher against the dollar. Infinitus Token has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $9.77 million worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitus Token token can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00326607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00747749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00089448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Infinitus Token

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,472,278 tokens. The official website for Infinitus Token is inftech.io . Infinitus Token’s official message board is medium.com/infinitustoken

