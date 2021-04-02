Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

IEA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. 1,457,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.87 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.