Injective Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $219.02 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $219.02 million and approximately $44.31 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $13.64 or 0.00022737 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00064436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.42 or 0.00330709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.59 or 0.00751018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.