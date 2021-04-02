Injective Protocol Market Cap Tops $215.58 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $13.43 or 0.00022486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $215.58 million and approximately $35.56 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00073237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.60 or 0.00287368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00784807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.