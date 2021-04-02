Ink Market Capitalization Achieves $627,565.96 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Ink has a total market cap of $627,565.96 and approximately $87,150.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00066383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00281123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00736059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

