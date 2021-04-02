InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 948,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INMD stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

