Innova (INN) Achieves Market Cap of $667,998.59

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Innova has traded up 48.3% against the dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $667,998.59 and approximately $44,014.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012124 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

