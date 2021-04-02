Insider Buying: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,288.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RCUS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 449,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after acquiring an additional 490,190 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,057,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

