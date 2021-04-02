Insider Buying: Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Buys 5,725 Shares of Stock

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Jeremy Frommer acquired 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,735.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,564.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRTD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 259,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Creatd Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.64% of Creatd at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

