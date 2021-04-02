Insider Buying: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,156,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,304,081.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saltchuk Resources, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 40,763 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $85,602.30.

NYSE OSG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,689. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

