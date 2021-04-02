Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Sells 975 Shares of Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $257,546.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.46. The stock had a trading volume of 226,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

