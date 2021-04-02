Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells 2,341 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.