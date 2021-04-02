Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells 2,341 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
