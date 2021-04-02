Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells 26,072 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Farinacci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96.

Shares of ASAN traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,028. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

