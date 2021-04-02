Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CRO Sells 9,195 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven M. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $6.75 on Friday, hitting $283.90. 1,509,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Autodesk by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.