Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CRO Sells 9,195 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Steven M. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80.
Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $6.75 on Friday, hitting $283.90. 1,509,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Autodesk by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
