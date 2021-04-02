Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kade Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $79,095.00.

BAND remained flat at $$126.74 during trading on Friday. 636,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,735. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after buying an additional 106,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

