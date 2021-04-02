Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,615,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

