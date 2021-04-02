Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CZR stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,978. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
