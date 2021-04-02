Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,978. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.