Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DDOG stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. 4,981,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,173. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,905.70 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

