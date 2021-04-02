Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,096 shares in the company, valued at $434,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 354,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $541.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 99.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 355,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 40.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 193,675 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

