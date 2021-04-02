Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells 330 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 1st, Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20.

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

