Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Sells 1,799 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVER traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 269,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,702. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EverQuote by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in EverQuote by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

