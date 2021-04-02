Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $109,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EVO Payments alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Darren Wilson sold 15,366 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $422,565.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

Shares of EVOP stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 280,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,505. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVOP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.