Insider Selling: Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Joseph Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,571. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

