Insider Selling: MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 573,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

