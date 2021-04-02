Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 4,305 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,525,865.88.

On Friday, February 5th, Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $14.31 on Friday, hitting $367.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.11 and its 200-day moving average is $336.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 94.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.