Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 1,203 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total transaction of $4,281,640.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,848,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $14.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.52. The stock had a trading volume of 507,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,409. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.11. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.