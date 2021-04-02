Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 22,224 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 305,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,854,000 after buying an additional 438,448 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,513,000 after buying an additional 204,806 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,593,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.