Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00.

PANW stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.05. The company had a trading volume of 995,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.49 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $670,667,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

