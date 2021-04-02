Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $1,124,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $1,098,560.00.

NYSE PINS traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,505,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,871,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.