Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RDFN traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.86. 1,593,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Truist increased their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

