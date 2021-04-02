Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CEO Sells 30,682 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RYI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 232,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,594. The company has a market cap of $638.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.80. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 28.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 50.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.