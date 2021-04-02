Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.49. 16,155,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,405,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.