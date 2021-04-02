Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 2,041 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28.

On Friday, January 15th, Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $116.98. 291,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,504. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

