Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,022.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,828. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TechTarget by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TechTarget by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

