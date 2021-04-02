Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,022.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TTGT stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,828. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $101.12.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
