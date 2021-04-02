Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells 329,863 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glen Tullman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.79. 2,822,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,649. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.13. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 198.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,898,000 after buying an additional 100,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

