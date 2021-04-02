Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells 775 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TTC stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $105.36. The company had a trading volume of 409,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,729. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

