Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $244,650.00.

VRNS stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

