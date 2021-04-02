Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
VFF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.94 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
