Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VFF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.94 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

