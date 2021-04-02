Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells 18,153 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29.
NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 355,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.
VITL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
