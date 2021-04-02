Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells 18,153 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Thursday, January 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29.

NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 355,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

VITL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.