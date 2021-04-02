Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 20,320 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $211,734.40.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21.

On Thursday, February 11th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 11,643,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,933,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Zynga by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 492,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,441,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,578,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 305,201 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

