Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic Sells 15,000 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insulet stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.82. The stock had a trading volume of 394,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $155.51 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.26.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

